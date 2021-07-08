I'm done for. I said some things to my abusive manipulative father and he finally snapped. He's not paying for anything for me anymore. The only reason I still talked to him was because he was paying everything for me.

Here's my situation now:

I'm a college student and now I have to figure out how to pay my tuition. I'm in 2 part time jobs (but both of them I work less than 10 hours a week, so it's not sustainable to pay bills like rent and food etc.) I have to pay for all my insurances now like health insurance. I don't even know where to look to get health insurance.

Holy crud am I going to be homeless? What can I do? I have about a month before doomsday and I am freaked out right now spamming this on any forum I know of, reddit, stack exchange etc. Thank you your time, I really appreciate any help I can get.