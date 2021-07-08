Precious metal ETFs (e.g. GLD) collect expenses from you by selling fractional shares on a month-by-month basis

You have to pay taxes on these sales

You have to account for fractional shares sold from different tax lots with different cost basis

You also have to account for short-term gains and long-term gains from different lots

This is extremely tedious

One possible way to avoid all of this is owning these ETFs inside a retirement account

BOTTOM LINE: Do you have to pay taxes on such sales when you're holding precious metal ETFs inside a retirement account? (e.g. IRA, Roth IRA, 401(k))

Here is an excerpt from the GLD prospectus on the trust's tax treatment (another ETF has an excerpt with similar language):