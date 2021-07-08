- Precious metal ETFs (e.g. GLD) collect expenses from you by selling fractional shares on a month-by-month basis
- You have to pay taxes on these sales
- You have to account for fractional shares sold from different tax lots with different cost basis
- You also have to account for short-term gains and long-term gains from different lots
- This is extremely tedious
- One possible way to avoid all of this is owning these ETFs inside a retirement account
BOTTOM LINE: Do you have to pay taxes on such sales when you're holding precious metal ETFs inside a retirement account? (e.g. IRA, Roth IRA, 401(k))
Here is an excerpt from the GLD prospectus on the trust's tax treatment (another ETF has an excerpt with similar language):
The Sponsor has received a private letter ruling from the IRS concluding that a purchase of Shares by an IRA, or by a participant-directed account under a Code Section 401(a) plan (a “plan account”), will not be treated as the acquisition of a collectible by the IRA or plan, and will not result in a taxable distribution to the IRA owner or plan participant under Code Section 408(m). However, if Shares are distributed by the trustee or custodian of an IRA or plan account to the IRA owner or participant, or if a redemption of any Shares held by an IRA or plan account results in the distribution of gold to the IRA or account (or such redemption is treated as distributed under Section 408), other than Non-Collectible Gold Coins or Non-Collectible Gold Bullion, such distribution would be taxable to the distributee in the year of distribution to the extent provided under the applicable provisions of Code Sections 408(d), 408(m) or 402. See also “ERISA and Related Considerations.”