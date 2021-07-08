HSA have triple tax advantage:

Pre-tax contributions Tax-free growth Tax-free withdrawals for medical expenses

If one planned to only use this money for medical expenses after retirement (62), is it advantageous economically to use current after tax dollars to pay for current medical expenses and allow HSA to grow tax-free?

How does paying current medical expenses with after-tax dollars figure into the equation?

What would conditions could change answer? (Assumption 6% growth/ 3% inflation vs 12% growth/ and 10% inflation)

How realistic would be to pay with future dollars for medical expenses years later after inflation has ate away at medical expense from previous years?

How does a time horizon play into this? (30/40/50 year old saving until retirement)

How realistic is to assume tax-free withdrawals and tax-free growth for extended years?e.g. politics