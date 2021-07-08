I have this person who tries to run away from me and not paying me back as he promised. Since this is not my area and never involved something like this, don't know what to do. Please advise me some options, shall I use a debt collector or law professionals or something else. What probably the most difficult part is I do not know his home address. He does not respond to my emails and SNS messages. I need somebody can reach him and pass my message or collect money from him. What I can give as his info are his company info which he runs, his cell number and his Facebook. Thank you for your time and helpful comments in advance.