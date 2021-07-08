There is an interesting phenomenon in the world of eCommerce that the existence of an established online marketplace for a specific family of goods or services makes it very difficult to find clients without going through that marketplace.

The reason is that consumers consult that online marketplace first and immediately find what they are looking for. They don't even consider to look for people providing that service directly, because that's inconvenient for them.

The result is that:

eBay killed local flea markets, second hand stores and classifieds ads as a place to offload stuff you don't need anymore

Uber killed the local taxicab companies

GrubHub took over restaurants' own delivery websites and phone numbers

Booking.com took over hotels' own booking websites

Amazon took over... pretty much every small-scale online store in existence

All the small businesses who used to sell their goods and services directly now have to go through these large websites if they want to get any customers. They don't want to pay the commission or bow to the exploitative terms of service (including the obligatory "you must not offer your goods/services anywhere else for a lower price than through us" clause). But they are forced to, because the big marketplaces have all the customers.

What these venture capitalists see in GoStudent is that it might perhaps end up doing the same to the tutoring market. When that service ever manages to establish itself as the website you go to when you are looking for a tutor, then tutors will be forced to use it. Otherwise they won't get any clients anymore.

Think if it that way:

You aren't paying the platform for the value they provide to you as a tutor. The customer pays the platform for having a convenient way to find you. They are paying the platform through you, because you will have to increase your prices in a way that tutoring is still worth it for you if you subtract the hefty commission.