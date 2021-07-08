0

I am currently a university student, looking to make a bit of extra money. I got excellent grades in high school, so I was looking into tutoring.

I figured from research that I could get some clients from either family or by using an online ad site (ones a bit like Craigslist but for tutoring). Then, I stumbled upon a tutoring "agency". It basically pairs you with students and handles the payment but takes a cut. I was a bit baffled by this startup. It also has a valuation of $1.7 billion so it's no blip.

My problem is that this (quite valuable) company doesn't seem to provide value to me as a tutor (or any tutor). From the advertised data, it seems that they take 5-40% of the sale price (it is quite vague). Not only is the rate lower than what I could make independently by a fair bit, but they proceed to take a pretty large chunk every lesson. However, they only provide value once, when they match me with a student (I guess they also handle payment, but that doesn't feel like it justifies the price tag).

Am I missing something that these billionaire investors aren't? To me, this seems like quite a bad deal for the tutors, as I can accomplish the same thing as them by using Zoom, but earn more.

Improve this question
0

In business, cutting out the middleman is always more profitable for the upstream seller, provided they can secure the same deal flow.

A good ‘wholesaler’ earns their money by providing value to both ends.

Consider supermarkets.

As a consumer, you might be able to buy your rice from a rice farmer, provided you are willing to find one who you can communicate with and who is willing to sell you one small bag of rice once in awhile. Or you can go to your supermarket and buy prepackaged rice at higher prices than the supermarket pays their farmers.

The farmer could bring their rice to the city and spend the day selling rice one bag at a time, or they can sell them by the truckload to the supermarket.

Clearly, there is a business case for being a middleman.

In your example (which I have not investigated in detail), one stream of value they might provide is a ready pool of tutors for students, possibly with some ranking system to identify the better and perhaps more expensive tutors, and a ready pool or students for tutors.

If you had to find your students on your own, it would be unlikely that you could click a link and have someone ready and waiting when you happen to have an hour to spare. You’d need to be methodical about it, establish your credentials, and perhaps go through a number of rejections. All that costs you time and possibly money.

That’s a long way of saying that no, it’s not a silly idea prima facie for a business to charge for introducing students and tutors to one another.

Improve this answer
1
  • I can appreciate this for something like Uber. It would be tedious to have to find new passengers every time. However, tutoring is generally a continued service - that will reoccur every week at time X (Mondays 5PM). So you only need to go through the effort of finding a student once. The supermarket gives me continual value as it constantly puts groceries in a convenient location. So what I'm getting is that the main benefit is that if my student quits, I'll be able to find another sooner with them? Seems like a very expensive insurance policy! – John Hon 2 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.