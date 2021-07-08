0

To my understanding most stores have policy that a refund must be done to the same card that was made to use the purchase. However this is not always the policy and I don't think there's a legal or technical requirement for it.

I noticed that when I get a refund it undoes the credit card points or cash back that I had gotten with the purchase. Hypothetically if I use a different credit card for a refund, would the card that I made a purchase on still allow me to keep the points or cash back because they "didn't know" about the refund?

