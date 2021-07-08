I am trying to do a refinance and the new company is keeping some buffer amount to pay to the previous company. The previous company also has some escrow balance. At same time the new company is taking some time to send payoff amount to the previous company and the 15 grace days are coming near and automated payment has gone through, and not sufficient time to talk to the new compnay to get new payoff statement ( as it will again delay the process).

so wondering if ( and when) all three ( extra by new company+ Escrow + extra month paid) components will be refunded by the previous company or I have to fight for it.