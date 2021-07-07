0

A tax free zero coupon bond is issued with a yield to maturity of 3.5%. After some time, an investor buys the bond at 50. ( 50 cents on the dollar ). When he buys the bond, the bond has a yield to maturity of 3.4%. After some time, he sells the bond for 80 cents on the dollar. In computing his cost basis in the bond, for tax purposes, should he use the 3.4% interest rate or the 3.5% interest rate? I believe he should use the 3.5% interest rate which will save him tax money.

The investor is in the United States.

  • Do you believe that because it would save tax money? I'm not a tax expert but I've never seen cost basis based on prices before an asset is acquired. There are ways that cost bases can be adjusted after it's acquired but the yield at issuance should be irrelevant. Also, if this is a tax free bond, what difference does it make what the cost basis is? – D Stanley 21 mins ago
  • In other words, why do you think that the 3.5% interest rate should be used? What price does that yield correspond to? A higher yield would mean a lower price and thus a lower cost basis, which would mean more tax, not less. – D Stanley 4 mins ago

