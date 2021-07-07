Is it worth it to buy precious metal (e.g. gold and silver) ETFs inside a retirement account (e.g. IRA, Roth IRA and 401(k)) to avoid the hassle of accounting for taxes on these trusts?
Accurately accounting for taxes on precious metal (e.g. gold and silver) ETFs is laborious. The reason is that ETFs (e.g. GLD) collect expenses from the investor by selling fractional shares on a month-by-month basis -- taxable transactions. To make things more complicated, (1) each of these sales includes shares from different tax lots (different cost basis), and (2) some sales incur short-term capital gains tax and some incur long-term capital gains tax.
Here is an excerpt from the GLD prospectus on the trust's tax treatment (another ETF has an excerpt with similar language):
The Sponsor has received a private letter ruling from the IRS concluding that a purchase of Shares by an IRA, or by a participant-directed account under a Code Section 401(a) plan (a “plan account”), will not be treated as the acquisition of a collectible by the IRA or plan, and will not result in a taxable distribution to the IRA owner or plan participant under Code Section 408(m). However, if Shares are distributed by the trustee or custodian of an IRA or plan account to the IRA owner or participant, or if a redemption of any Shares held by an IRA or plan account results in the distribution of gold to the IRA or account (or such redemption is treated as distributed under Section 408), other than Non-Collectible Gold Coins or Non-Collectible Gold Bullion, such distribution would be taxable to the distributee in the year of distribution to the extent provided under the applicable provisions of Code Sections 408(d), 408(m) or 402. See also “ERISA and Related Considerations.”