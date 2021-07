AHT is down currently 35% today after a press release indicating 4-6x rev par over 2020. I would expect for this to be good news. I'm also seeing news about an upcoming reverse split, but I'm not sure why that would affect the current stock price either.

I'm aware the stock price reflects investor opinion. AHT hasn't had a great record for over a year, but today seems exceptional. Why are investors having a negative opinion of AHT today?