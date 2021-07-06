Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 2 hours ago. Improve this question

I have traded a few 100's of Euros in BUX. Now I am planning to invest up to 10K EUR. Considering security and reliability, is BUX suitable for this level of investment or should I move to a more professional app ?