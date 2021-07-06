2

I am not a finance expert at all, but I recently got this idea from a conversation with a friend on whether it is possible to make money by starting with a fixed amount of dollars and then try and keep exchanging it for other currencies and finally exchange back to dollars while turning profit.

An example should be something like this : 10$ -> 10000Yen -> 5€ -> 12$ (Profit)

Is this possible? Is there a word for it? As a physical person is it wise to do this as a way of investment?

Improve this question
New contributor
Kaki Master Of Time is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
6

I recently got this idea from ...

You're not the first. (Or the 8000th.)

Is there a word for it?

Arbitrage (pronounced in French) is "the simultaneous purchase and sale of the same asset in different markets in order to profit from tiny differences in the asset's listed price. It exploits short-lived variations in the price of identical or similar financial instruments in different markets or in different forms.

Arbitrage exists as a result of market inefficiencies and it both exploits those inefficiencies and resolves them."

Sadly, no, you can't make any money off of it, because other people already have.

EDIT: "cryptocurrency" is not a Magic Word which makes trading negate the laws of economics and sociology. The answer to whether one can arbitrage cryptocurrency is the same as whether you can answer all other currencies: how inefficient (slowness in price changes reflected from market to market) the cryptocurrency markets are. I guarantee that you're not the 8000th person to try and arbitrage cryptocurrency. If there's still a difference in prices between markets, the whole cryptocurrency market is seriously broken.

Improve this answer
3
  • There are arbitrages available in the option markets. Very little of this dribbles down to retail traders since others have faster access (HFT), bigger computers, more complex and efficient programs to search and find them, etc. I'd assume this is similar in true arbitrage (different markets) and the big boys own the edge. – Bob Baerker 3 hours ago
  • @RonJohn but would the equation become easier if we introduce cryptocurrencies into the cycle? – Kaki Master Of Time 3 hours ago
  • @KakiMasterOfTime see my edit regarding cryptocurrency. – RonJohn 3 hours ago
3

An example should be something like this : 10$ -> 10000Yen -> 5€ -> 12$ (Profit)

This is called triangular arbitrage. The concept is simple and well-known. The process is not risk-free. There are many potential execution pitfalls. Even if you manage to identify a profitable cycle, the prices could change before you manage to complete the cycle. Your example involves three trades (USD → JPY; JPY → EUR; EUR → USD). During the execution of the first trade, the prices of currency pairs in the second and third trades may move in such a way that makes the entire cycle unprofitable. For these reasons (and many others), retail investors may not be able to make any money from triangular arbitrage.

Since you appear to be a programmer, you may be interested to know that the Bellman-Ford algorithm can be used to quickly check whether or not a profitable arbitrage cycle exists, and if so, find one of the cycles. The detection of arbitrage cycles is one of the applications of shortest path algorithms, and this use is mentioned in popular algorithms textbooks such as Algorithms by Sedgewick and Wayne, and Introduction to Algorithms by CLRS.

The Bellman-Ford algorithm only finds one cycle. To get the list of all profitable cycles, a simple depth-first search (DFS) should suffice (the inefficiency of DFS may not matter if you are only involving a small number of currency pairs). This is an interesting exercise in implementing graph algorithms, but don't expect to make any money from your implementation!

Improve this answer
1
  • (This means the big guys with beefy servers directly connected to the stock exchanges with fiber are running already Bellman-Ford non-stop just in case) – user253751 11 mins ago

Your Answer

Kaki Master Of Time is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.