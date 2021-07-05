So who or what keeps record of who owns a share of stock?

Can i have a physical owning of a share of stock? An example being a piece of A4 paper saying that i own 2400 shares of XYZ stock

What abound bonds or prefered stocks(im assuming its the same way)? Im still confused on how a hand to hand transaction would occur, if one can be even possible without SEC and the tax guy busting in for evading taxes.

And related to the same question who or what keeps record of the penny stocks

To make it easy lets say somehow i've managed to buy the shares without a broker on the New York Stock Exchange