0

So here is the scenario.

I have 600K in 401K Rollover Traditional IRA (Pre-Tax) I have 30K in Roth IRA

I want to contribute to Roth IRA but my income is too high. If I take part of money every year ($20K) and convert from Traditional IRA (Pre-Tax) to Roth IRA then I will have to pay tax on it.

What if I open a new Traditional IRA account? I contribute $6000 (limit) POST TAX money to it and then use the backdoor to convert that account to Roth IRA. In this way, I only have to pay tax on the gains since this is post tax and I have already paid tax on it.

Is this possible?

Improve this question
1

A separate traditional IRA won't allow you to avoid so-called "pro rata" taxes on a Roth conversion. In general the IRS treats multiple accounts of the same type as one, and this is certainly the case here. Look at Form 8606 - Nondeductible IRAs, where you would report your non-deductible contributions and conversions. For line 6 it says:

Enter the value of all your traditional, SEP, and SIMPLE IRAs as of December 31, 2020, plus any outstanding rollovers.

The only way to do a tax-free backdoor Roth in your situation is if you can rollover your traditional IRA into a qualified plan, like a 401(k).

Improve this answer
1
  • Thanks again Craig! Looks like I will just have to contribute to Traditional IRA from next year and pay the taxes when I retire. I think my income will be lower when I retire but at this moment, I have no idea. – Mehreen Azam 7 hours ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.