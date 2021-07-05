Recently I found this investment product called SwissGap. https://swissgap.com/

They promise very high returns like 5% a month on 1000 USD investment for their savings account. So I registered and got called by one of their account managers I guess, who was eagerly trying to make me deposit my first funds already, without letting me properly reading the contract provided in their platform or doing any verification of documents. But it really started to smell fishy when the deposit she suggested to do was via cryptocurrency medium changeally. So basically I should buy USDT and send it to my swissgap account. I postponed the call and want to checkout if anybody has any idea.

I can't find much about them on the internet, except here https://www.trustpilot.com/review/swissgap.com

So anybody familiar with them?