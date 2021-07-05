I don't know for certain if this is the place to ask this question, but there I go. Let me know if I must delete this (or do it yourself if you can, no problem).

My classmates and I are developing a market system to share homework and information using a custom currency. However, if nobody has money we won't be able to earn resources by selling our homework.

The thing I thought about was giving each one of the users a concrete quantity of money to start with but, how much do I have to give to each person? What can I focus on to find the optimal quantity?