If TSLA is at or above the strike price on expiration day, your put will expire worthless and your profit will be $200. Note that although unlikely, since this is an American style option, you can be assigned at any time so it's possible that if TSLA trades below the strike price between now and expiration, you'll have early assignment.

If TSLA is below the strike price at expiration, your put will assigned and you will buy 100 shares at the strike price. Your net cost will be the strike price less the premium received. Whether you have a gain or a loss will depend on the price of TSLA at that time.