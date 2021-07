In the factsheet of iShares MSCI India UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (London Stock Exchange: NDIA), the "Top Holdings" section says that the "INR Cash" component is 3.57%:

However, the "Geographic Breakdown" section says that "Cash and/or Derivatives" is 0.42%:

How can "Cash and/or Derivatives" be 0.42% when "INR Cash" is 3.57%?