So I met this women online and offered to my sugar momma and asked fo my SSN and don't and back of my ID and is asking for my account and routing number for my bank account. Now I a very suspicious of her after a bit of research that I did on sugar momma scams but I want to know if other people think this is sis as well
If someone wants to give you money, they do not need any of that info. They can mail you some Visa gift cards. – Nelson 1 hour ago
