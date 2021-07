A two day simple moving average of consecutive data points simply averages the two data points and its graph will be 1/2 way between the two numbers.

If today's low is less than yesterday's low, today's low will always penetrate the 2 day SMA of the low or SMA2(low). If today's low is more than yesterday's low, today's low will always be above the SMA2(low). The same holds true for SMA2(high) but in the opposite direction.

They aren't signals. They're just a one day removed smoothed derivative of connecting all the highs and connecting all of the lows.