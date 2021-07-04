On the London Stock Exchange, I noticed that the ticker for the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF is 0LMO. Searching further, I noticed that many other Vanguard ETFs also have tickers that start with "0" (zero): screenshot. I also noticed that many American stocks traded in the form of CREST Depository Interests (CDI} have tickers that start with zero. For example, MICROSOFT ORD (CDI) has ticker 0QYP.

Is there any significance when the first letter of a ticker symbol is "0" (zero)? If so, what does it mean when the first letter of the ticker symbol is zero? Is there an authoritative reference for its meaning?