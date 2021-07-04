1

I just got my first credit card a few months ago and it had a huge effect on my score, raising it by about 90 points. Now my score is hovering around 600. I would like to get it up to 650 to increase my chances of renting an apartment. Will getting a second credit card increase my score the same way as the first one?

  • Are you keeping your usage rate down, and paying the whole bill when due? – RonJohn 13 hours ago
  • 1
    Yup less than 10% and all payments on time – David 11 hours ago
  • Your score might go up, since your usage would go down, but if it's already at 10% that might be meaningless. – RonJohn 11 hours ago
  • Do you have have any "strikes" on your credit history? – RonJohn 11 hours ago
  • A related question: money.stackexchange.com/questions/126424/… – RonJohn 11 hours ago

