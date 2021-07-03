I sold a house which I inherited from my mother. I wish to invest the proceeds from the the house, but I know absolutely nothing about investing.

Suppose that I were to ask the following question:

"How can I tell the difference between a terrible investment and an investment which will probably break-even?"

Such question a question on money.stackexchange would be closed within an hour for being too subjective. Therefore, I will not ask that question.

I will note that I cannot tell the difference between the world's worst investments and the world's best investments. If you do not offer your opinion to a child about whether eating a river pebble is a good idea or not, then a sufficiently young child will no basis on which to base a decision on whether to eat a rock or not.

If you cannot offer your subjective opinion about what investment is better than another, then I will choose an investment more-or-less at random, and lose 95% of all of my liquid assets.

As a metaphor, I might be asking, "What is the difference between a very rotten apple and an apple which is, at least, somewhat okay?"

I have no idea how money works other than the fact that I sometimes use money to buy groceries, clothing, etc... Also, I know that whenever I take a job, I receive some money on an hourly basis.

In order to convey to you the full magnitude of my ignorance, I will provide a list of terms in finance terms, which I do not know the meaning of.

I do *NOT expect you to explain what the terms mean, but I do hope you will write an answer which only uses every-day English.

Examples of Terminology Which You Should Not Use in an Answer to This Question, Without Defining Them, Because The Terms are Not in the Vernacular of a Lay Person

Bear market

Bull market

Asset class

Domestic stock

Total market index fund

Core fund

Annuity

International stock funds

Brokerage cost

Brokerage firm

Mutual fund

ETFs

Asset allocation

IRA

The Prudent-Person Rule

Short-selling treasuries

Borrowing on margin

401(k)

Can you explain, in layman's terms, the difference between a scam, and a legitimate investment, even if the investment has a very low rate of return?