I sold a house which I inherited from my mother. I wish to invest the proceeds from the the house, but I know absolutely nothing about investing.
Suppose that I were to ask the following question:
"How can I tell the difference between a terrible investment and an investment which will probably break-even?"
Such question a question on money.stackexchange would be closed within an hour for being too subjective. Therefore, I will not ask that question.
I will note that I cannot tell the difference between the world's worst investments and the world's best investments. If you do not offer your opinion to a child about whether eating a river pebble is a good idea or not, then a sufficiently young child will no basis on which to base a decision on whether to eat a rock or not.
If you cannot offer your subjective opinion about what investment is better than another, then I will choose an investment more-or-less at random, and lose 95% of all of my liquid assets.
As a metaphor, I might be asking, "What is the difference between a very rotten apple and an apple which is, at least, somewhat okay?"
I have no idea how money works other than the fact that I sometimes use money to buy groceries, clothing, etc... Also, I know that whenever I take a job, I receive some money on an hourly basis.
In order to convey to you the full magnitude of my ignorance, I will provide a list of terms in finance terms, which I do not know the meaning of.
I do *NOT expect you to explain what the terms mean, but I do hope you will write an answer which only uses every-day English.
Examples of Terminology Which You Should Not Use in an Answer to This Question, Without Defining Them, Because The Terms are Not in the Vernacular of a Lay Person
- Bear market
- Bull market
- Asset class
- Domestic stock
- Total market index fund
- Core fund
- Annuity
- International stock funds
- Brokerage cost
- Brokerage firm
- Mutual fund
- ETFs
- Asset allocation
- IRA
- The Prudent-Person Rule
- Short-selling treasuries
- Borrowing on margin
- 401(k)