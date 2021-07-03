The Amex app is well made and, technically speaking, a pleasure to use. That being said, I have no idea how making a payment works.

About me: I am on top of every charge, and I make a payment whenever I am able, even if it means i'll have a negative balance.

Unfortunately, Amex limits the amount you can pay. I wish I could just build up a negative balance so I wouldn't have to go in and out of the app every day, but sometimes the app will say "Please enter an amount less than $_.__" (I have no idea how this amount is calculated, and it's never the same). Other times, it will say "No balance due at this time."

What makes this even more frustrating is the fact that each transaction has a "Pay It" option, which allows you to pay off individual transactions, regardless of the above-mentioned circumstances. So, the way I understand it, you can pay (for example) for 50 coffees at $2 a piece individually but you can't just make a "lump sum" payment of $100.

Another inconvenience is that, it seems--none of this seems to be clear or consistent--for large purchases, there may be a "Plan It" option, which let's you pay for the purchase in increments over time, but there is no "Pay It" option for those who might be interested in settling their debts as soon as they're able.

Is there a purpose to all of this that I am not seeing?