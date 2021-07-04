You don't have a large enough positive transaction to balance the negative ones. For example deposits recorded as negative cash flows should be balanced against a positive balance (or positive withdrawal).

E.g. 3 deposits: £10, £11, £12 and final balance £35 would be listed as

-10 -11 -12 35 XIRR

Another example here: https://money.stackexchange.com/a/58278/11768