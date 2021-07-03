-2

The owner of this chain store is a Pakistani guy named Amjad Aziz. He went to France when he was 17 years old, and when he landed in Paris, he had only 100 Francs in his pocket. Now, he is a multimillionaire with a net worth of EUR 300 million.

I have heard such stories all my life. I always wondered what they actually did that made them such successful and rich. this seems like a black box to me. For instance, there may be hundreds or thousands of Pakistanis living in France, but they could not become rich.

How does a penniless person generally become a millionaire or billionaire? What is their secret?

Note: Please, don't answer with only one word "hard work". I already know that. Hundreds of people work hard every day, they don't become rich.

  • That's easy. There are two parts to it: first is the puzzle of what to do to make success, which can be figured out easily enough. But second is the choice to do the things which create success at the expense of other choices. For instance the choice to be a TV watcher. Or the choice to attend family events or never miss a child's soccer match or recital. – Harper - Reinstate Monica yesterday
  • @Harper - Reinstate Monica: One can certainly become a millionaire (if not a billionaire) while still leaving plenty of time for enjoyable non-money making activities. – jamesqf yesterday
    "Please, don't answer with only one word "hard work". I already know that. Hundreds of people work hard every day, they don't become rich." Hard work and a lot of luck. – ceejayoz 23 hours ago
    the answer is incredibly simple, you make money by serving people. the more people you serve, the more money you make. if you own a hamburger stand (serving, say, 100 people a day) you will make $X. if you own a chain of hamburger shops (server 10,000 a day) you will make much more. think how many people are served each day the biggest companies (Ford, Apple, Reddit etc). there is nothing more to it than that. – Fattie 23 hours ago
    @ Fattie. You have that backwards. Capitalism is about how many people you pilfer, not serve. You do it for your own sake, not for the sake of others. Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffet serve no one but themselves. In fact, the billionaires don't lift a finger. They get an army of people to do the pilfering for them. – Beginner Biker 22 hours ago

