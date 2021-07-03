Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed yesterday. Improve this question

The owner of this chain store is a Pakistani guy named Amjad Aziz. He went to France when he was 17 years old, and when he landed in Paris, he had only 100 Francs in his pocket. Now, he is a multimillionaire with a net worth of EUR 300 million.

I have heard such stories all my life. I always wondered what they actually did that made them such successful and rich. this seems like a black box to me. For instance, there may be hundreds or thousands of Pakistanis living in France, but they could not become rich.

How does a penniless person generally become a millionaire or billionaire? What is their secret?

Note: Please, don't answer with only one word "hard work". I already know that. Hundreds of people work hard every day, they don't become rich.