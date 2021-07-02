Interested in buying a brand new car (in the US) for the first time, I went browsing through the websites of car companies to check prices and customization features. In that process, I noticed that in all of the brands' websites, it is indeed possible to "build" the customized car features as you want, then get a final price plus around $1200 freight.
However, there is never a "buy" or "purchase" or "cart" button - the end game is always a contact form to reach out to the dealers closer to me. I got curious to understand in more detail how does that works. Since there is always a freight shipping estimate, I would have assumed that the company would be able to ship those cars directly, for the online pricing plus the freight, and get them delivered. But then I do not get:
why do I need to contact the closest dealers if I am shopping for the car directly in the brand companies' websites? Would it be because the brands deliver the freight to the dealership I pay & get the car there?
if so, then would I have to pay extra on top of the online price (besides, of course, taxes)?
In case I am getting this all wrong, I would love to have an explanation of how does this process work, meaning the process of "building" a personalized new car on the brands' websites, paying the freight and actually getting the car.