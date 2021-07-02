I co-own a set of rental properties in California with a family member. Rent control is set at 5%, though there are exceptions in our location if you improve a unit -- under those circumstances, you can raise the rent up to 10%.

We are currently completing a renovation of one unit (as well as paying for some expensive turnovers, since we have a number of unexpected post-Covid vacancies).

We saved up for this renovation in a somewhat ad hoc manner. We had (arbitrarily) targeted about 10% of yearly revenue in savings to put towards improvements, and we have had to make up any difference between our savings and the costs of the renovation and turnovers out of monthly income.

My question is: is the 10% of yearly revenue a reasonable amount to target in savings with an eye towards improving the properties? We are going to end up spending something closer to 25% of yearly revenue this year between the renovation and the turnovers, and I would prefer to do these kinds of upgrades in a more planned-out manner going forward.

How should I be approaching the problem of how to save up and plan for renovations going forward?