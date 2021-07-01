I own small business in Hong Kong. I must lease retail space. Two weeks ago, I saw a vacancy at a shopping centre — Shop 23. I emailed the Landlord called New World Development Company Limited — abbreviation NWD. I copy-paste Leasing Manager's email.

Upon review, we regret that the captioned shop (Shop 23 which you mentioned) is not available for leasing. Our mall has no suitable space to lease to your company right now. We shall keep your interest on our list. If there will be leasing space suitable to you, we shall contact you in the future.

I got desperate and contacted CBRE Hong Kong. Their Director for Retail Leasing then recommended THAT SAME Shop 23!!! I didn't tell Director I previously contacted NWD in vain. I asked Director 3 times if Shop 23 is available to me, and Director confirmed yes! Then Director contacted NWD to express my interest, and NWD emailed me the Tenancy Agreement. I'm getting my solicitor to review it, before I sign anything.

Assume this vacancy wasn't under offer or unavailable two weeks ago — assume it didn't suddenly become free. Why would NWD allege vacancy isn't available to me, when it is? Why would NWD reserve it to commercial realtors? Why make Tenants use middle men?

CBRE Hong Kong charges Tenant and Landlord 50% of one month's lease. If NWD leases directly with me, we both save money and don't have to pay CBRE Hong Kong. See why I'm confused???