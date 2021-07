I have a prepaid AT&T mobile number and want to use it's autopay option. But as I read and heard bad things about using debit card in online shopping, I don't know can I use my debit card or not? (I am an international student in US and my credit card is in the process until next month).

I also like to know can I use my debit card to buy something from Amazon, Walmart, etc.? Are they safe to enter my debit card number and information?