Imagine a taxpayer wishes to opt out of the IRS child tax credit payments. Imagine that this is a reasonable, literate, tech-savvy individual who prefers not to compromise their identity online. I've numbered the steps below for easy reference.
So, this person goes to the IRS website and clicks Create An Account (below).
Then, they follow the prompt and arrive here (below). They click Yes (below).
Then, they arrive here. Now the IRS wants to verify their identity by asking for an account number. They can't proceed further because, again, this person is debt-free. So, no credit cards, home loans, etc. So, they click No (below).
- They arrive here (below), and to them, the option to have the IRS send them an activation code by mail is the best option. It will take a few weeks, but it will still work. So, they click Continue. (all the while thinking "gee, this is so easy!").
- So then, they dutifully enter their name and email address (below, but this person did it for real) and clicked Send Code.
- Then, they enter in the secret code (not shown). On the next page, they enter their name, birthdate, SSN, filing status, and address. All this information checks out and they are a law-abiding taxpayer in good standing (also not shown). So then, the fun REALLY starts. They arrive here, at the aforementioned financial documents page. What to do, what to do?
- If they select the last button, that they don't have any of these accounts, and continue, they arrive here (below).
- And when they click on What Are My Alternatives, they arrive here: link It looks like this, which doesn't help at all (below).
But what if they select the other options choice, number 2 up above? It goes to the exact same place.
Now, supposing they were STILL trying at this point, and they did a little digging, and they ended up seeing THIS little gem:
They might think that they can ask the IRS to verify their identity themselves and mail them the link. So they read on. They eventually find THIS:
Which explains to them that, to get a code by mail, they need to complete all the steps and simply ask for a code by mail instead of a code on their phone. They would still need a credit account to get to this point in the program!
So, they decide to call the IRS. When they do, the recording tells them that the IRS is essentially too busy to take their call, please help yourself to our website.
So, finally, the question: How does a US taxpayer opt out of child tax credit payments if they do not have any credit accounts?