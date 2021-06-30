Can HSA assets that have been rolled over within the past 12 months be transferred without tax implications?

Request a rollover distribution from Custodian A Deposit funds distributed by Custodian A to Custodian B as a rollover Within 12 months, request a custodian-custodian transfer from Custodian B to Custodian C

As I understand it, you may make a rollover distribution of the assets only once per rolling 12 month period, but custodian-custodian transfers do not generate a taxable event and can be completed both instead of or in addition to a rollover with no further tax implications, regardless of when the transfer takes place.