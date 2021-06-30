I placed a limit sell order with a price of $11 on a stock yesterday, when the stock was trading at $10. Today, the price jumped up to $12 right at the open. I was worried my order would be filled at $11, but to my surprise, it was filled at $12. Can somebody explain the mechanism as to how this occurred? Was it because the order was submitted yesterday that helped me? What if I had placed the same order but after trading had already opened today at $12?
A limit order can only be filled at the specified limit price or better.
A price gap occurs when a stock’s price makes a sharp move up or down with no trading occurring in between.
Your limit order to sell was executed at the market's open somewhere in the vicinity of the higher opening price.