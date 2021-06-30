0

Yahoo notes: "Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) announces that at a meeting on June 23, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a special one-time dividend of three dollars (Canadian currency) per share. The dividend is payable July 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2021."

I would expect the price drop about CA$3 after July 2, 2021. July 1 is a holiday for TSX. July 3&4 are weekend. So the drop should happen on July 5, 2021. However, today (June 30, 2021) the price dropped by around CA$3. What's wrong with my understanding?

