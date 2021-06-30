Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 1 hour ago. Improve this question

I use 'playing bank' as it's the best description I can think of. The image below dictates two scenarios for us playing bank and us not playing bank.

playing-bank

We are a start up with a website where shoppers pay for something from a few clients registered on our website. When we had only one client , it was easy to set up a custom integration for when shoppers pay, their money goes into the client's account . As we're scaling with clients , it becomes harder and harder to build these custom integrations for each client and each payment integrator .

It would be much simpler if we could have our own account for each payment integrator , and then have a settlement agreement with each client where we just pay them out the required amounts. However, we are not financial experts and are unsure whether we can just do this, or if we need some specific licence to do something like this? (our service runs in multiple countries (mainly Africa and EU for now))

Summized question, are we allowed to just 'play bank'?