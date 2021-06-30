I use 'playing bank' as it's the best description I can think of. The image below dictates two scenarios for us playing bank and us not playing bank.
We are a start up with a website where
shoppers pay for something from a few
clients registered on our website. When we had only one
client, it was easy to set up a
custom integration for
when shoppers pay, their money goes into the client's account. As we're scaling with
clients, it becomes harder and harder to build these
custom integrations for each
client and each
payment integrator.
It would be much simpler if we could have our own account for each
payment integrator, and then have a settlement agreement with each client where we just pay them out the required amounts. However, we are not financial experts and are unsure whether we can just do this, or if we need some specific licence to do something like this? (our service runs in multiple countries (mainly Africa and EU for now))
Summized question, are we allowed to just 'play bank'?