I've read about VCCNs, but as some other questions have stated: credit card companies don't use those offerings as market differentiation, so don't advertise them. I've never seen them mentioned in advertising/terms for credit card offers.

They are also prone to closing them - probably because they cost money to provide :)

11 years ago, there was a site: Is there any site you can find out about the 'bonus features' of credit cards?

Is there any site that currently aggregates this information, that I should be using to answer this question?

