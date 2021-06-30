I was researching how short selling worked and I was wondering what are the advantages for the broker to allow this. Why would the broker lend out stocks with the expectation that they will get it back later at a lower value?
To earn money. Brokers are not lending out "their" shares but the shares of their customers (that happen to lie around anyways). So lending this out for a fee is additional earnings.
Also people who sell short are likely to be more active traders. More transactions equals more earnings as well (through commissions, payment for order flow)