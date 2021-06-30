0

The basic understanding is as follows:

A Series B investor will invest $5 million on a $20 million post-money valuation.

Founders will have 15 million shares.

Series A Investors have 10 million shares.

I want to build a cap table to reflect this and fill in the table... This is an outlined Table

Now backtracking, we know the pre-money evaluation was 15 million dollars. Since the founders owned 15 of 25 million (60%) shares after round 1 they own 60% of the 15 million dollars which is 9 million and Series A investor owns 6 million in value $?

