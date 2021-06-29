I've been getting tens of ads in Instagram lately, about GPUs and PCs selling at 1/10 the normal price.

Example ad:

https://joopoop.com/products/mytrix-predator-orion-3000-by_acer-gaming-desktop-pc-intel-8-core-i7-10700-geforce-rtx-3060-ti-16gb-ram-1tb-ssd-1tb-hdd-usb-c-wi-fi-6-killer-ethernet-hdmi-dp-rgb-mytrix-hdmi-cable-win-10/

The method of payment from this website is PayPal. I am wondering how would this work in any way for the scammer. I can just pay via PayPal, wait for the package, and when it doesn't show up I can request a refund from PayPal. PayPal has a 180 day refund policy.

Is this a futile attempt from the scammer to make money, or am I missing something?