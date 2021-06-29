My partner had previously co-bought a house (in the UK with a mortgage) in 2002, the house was then sold in 2013 (no profit made after mortgage pay-off and fees). Fast forward to 2021, we're buying a home together as we've been renting and saving for 8 years since.

I myself am definitely a first-time buyer as I've never owned property but it seems to be very vague and differently answered wherever I look to find out if my partner is as well.

I mean first-time buyer in relation to the government's SDLT, not in the eyes of lenders for a mortgage/loans.

All the different answers around vary greatly and often contradict each other. If more info on my partner's situation/history is needed, just let me know.