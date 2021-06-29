At my bank, there is a $3,000 daily limit and $10,000 weekly limit on Interac e-Transfers. Will the bank or regulatory authorities be suspicious if I decide to use Interac e-Transfer to send $10,000 (or more) to one person by dividing the amount into daily transfers of $2,500 each? Are there any reporting requirements?
Note that the limits are set by your bank, and are not set in stone. If you call up your bank and say you want to make a 10K transfer, they might remove that limit. – user3757614 6 mins ago
If the bank decides that you are "structuring" your transactions to avoid going over a reporting limit, they can report all the transactions as suspicious. Whether they do so is a subjective decision up to the bank. For example, if you are a pizza parlor that has been doing business with them for 30 years, they would probably not report it as suspicious. If you are a new customer with no other obvious legitimate business transactions, then they might report it. It's up to them.
With larger sums of money, it is generally recommended to use EFT transfers rather than Interac. Interac is intended for transfers below the stated limits.
If Interac is anything like Zelle, it's the simplest way to send money to family. – RonJohn 16 mins ago