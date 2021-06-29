For trusts that can distribute income to the beneficiary's tax bracket...

When filling out a 1041 for a trust, instructions are a little ambiguous on income distribution deductions. No mention of if distributions made directly to a third-party on the beneficiary's behalf to pay for the beneficiary's expenses, e.g. property taxes, bills, furniture..., count for deferring tax liability to the beneficiary, or if distributions have to be paid directly to the beneficiary for it to be included on a Schedule K-1.

Want clarification please.