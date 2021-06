I am a new student in US with no SSN/ITIN at the moment. I want to apply for unsecured Bank of America credit card and secured capital one and citi/US bank credit cards. But I don't know if I get either unsecured or secured credit cards without having a SSN/ITIN, will they report my activities and will I have my credit history/score like normal(I mean like a person who provided SSN/ITIN when he/she got his/her credit card)?