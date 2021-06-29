I have a regular credit card from Bank of America, and I want to apply for another secured credit cards from capitol one and citi or US bank. What I want to know is:

1- Are there any differences between reports of secured and unsecured credit cards and their effect on my credit history/score?

2- If I upgrade my secured cards to unsecured, does it have any negative or positive effect on my history/score?

3- Is it better to have one regular credit card plus two secured credit cards with $500 credit limit on each card or one regular credit card plus one secured credit card with $1000 of credit limit?