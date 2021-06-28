0

Shopping on the Internet, the total cost, as a rule, represents the subject itself, an acquiring fee and (optionally) a delivery, not including intercharge. SWIFT payments are, however, more complicated.

According to Overseas Delivery Charges from Barclays website, «there's a £4-20 fee per [outbound] international payment». Without taking into account worldwide banks' individual (P2P-) and SEPA minimal transfer rates, it is usually 0,5% + over 10 c.u.

Internet acquiring services, technically designed for e-commerce merchants, but available for individuals (in my country), on the other hand, have a smaller fixed rates — about 2-3% per payment, with same processing term of 1-2 days.

From Stripe pricings:

Access a complete payments platform with simple, pay-as-you-go pricing 2,9% + 30¢ per successful card charge.

Conventionally, considering the complexity of connecting an acquiring service (depending on a country of residence and a bank), it is cheaper to accrue payments up to 404 c.u. (x + 2.9% + 0.3 < x + 0.5% + 10).

What causes the SWIFT transfer fee, which is not involved when buying goods and services via the Internet acquiring? Is this a part of «why we can't have nice things» global-scale conspiracy series or I clearly miss something?

