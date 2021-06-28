0

I've seen brokerages intensely advertise their margin interest rate, and I've seen this being use to compare them. Why is this important, when you can get a low interest rate loan using in the following way?

  • Sell PUT $X expiring in 1 year
  • Buy CALL $X expiring in 1 year
  • Short 100 stocks at $X
  • Close all positions at the end of the year for a slightly larger amount (denoting interest).

I've tried using the method above, and the rate is usually around 1%, which is lowest than the margin rate of any brokerage I can find.

Am I missing something here, is there any real value in margin rates, or is this all a marketing sham?

