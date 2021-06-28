The question as to what legal risks you're realistically facing is better answered by a lawyer, as pointed out in the comments.

You might be overestimating the risk that something happens on your spouse's watch, that the patient sues successfully, and that her insurance would be insufficient.

From a financial point of view, you need to understand a) what kind of medical malpractice insurance you and your spouse would be comfortable with and b) what kind of coverage she currently has by going through the policy documents. If there's a gap, your spouse could get supplemental insurance independent of her employer.

It's worth noting that there are many other kinds of potential liability either of you could be facing, which is usually addressed by umbrella insurance.

For what it's worth

States with effective tort reform, such as caps on non-economic damages, have seen a significant decrease in litigation followed by a fall in average premiums. Some of these states are CA, CO, KS, TX, Alaska, NC, and the Dakotas. Indiana has a process for pre-litigation screening by a panel, apart from a cap on total damages. Most of these states have seen among the lowest malpractice payouts per capita. Interestingly, many of these state legislatures have a physician in office.

