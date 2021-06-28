2

My wife is a medical resident. She regularly makes complex decisions that could kill someone while she is chronically sleep deprived. Obviously, this is dangerous, but it's a nationwide problem that I cannot control. I worry that my wife will be sued for medical malpractice. My wife's abuser employer supposedly provides insurance for this, but I don't have a lot of faith in that coverage. (They pay her below the local minimum wage, so I expect they also provide substandard insurance.)

Is there something that I can do to protect our jointly owned assets from being taken as the result of a lawsuit? My fear is that my wife will make a mistake as a result of only sleeping an average of 5 hours per night, get sued, and then we lose our house. My income is significantly higher than my wife's. Thus I worry that a lawsuit against her would end up taking assets (like our house) that are jointly owned, but which I am effectively entirely paying for. Thus I would like to know if there are any proactive measures that I could take to prevent this.

The question as to what legal risks you're realistically facing is better answered by a lawyer, as pointed out in the comments.

You might be overestimating the risk that something happens on your spouse's watch, that the patient sues successfully, and that her insurance would be insufficient.

From a financial point of view, you need to understand a) what kind of medical malpractice insurance you and your spouse would be comfortable with and b) what kind of coverage she currently has by going through the policy documents. If there's a gap, your spouse could get supplemental insurance independent of her employer.

It's worth noting that there are many other kinds of potential liability either of you could be facing, which is usually addressed by umbrella insurance.

States with effective tort reform, such as caps on non-economic damages, have seen a significant decrease in litigation followed by a fall in average premiums. Some of these states are CA, CO, KS, TX, Alaska, NC, and the Dakotas. Indiana has a process for pre-litigation screening by a panel, apart from a cap on total damages. Most of these states have seen among the lowest malpractice payouts per capita. Interestingly, many of these state legislatures have a physician in office.

source: How to Buy Medical Malpractice Insurance

