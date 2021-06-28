My wife is a medical resident. She regularly makes complex decisions that could kill someone while she is chronically sleep deprived. Obviously, this is dangerous, but it's a nationwide problem that I cannot control. I worry that my wife will be sued for medical malpractice. My wife's abuser employer supposedly provides insurance for this, but I don't have a lot of faith in that coverage. (They pay her below the local minimum wage, so I expect they also provide substandard insurance.)

Is there something that I can do to protect our jointly owned assets from being taken as the result of a lawsuit? My fear is that my wife will make a mistake as a result of only sleeping an average of 5 hours per night, get sued, and then we lose our house. My income is significantly higher than my wife's. Thus I worry that a lawsuit against her would end up taking assests (like our house) that are jointly owned, but which I am effectively entirely paying for. Thus I would like to know if there are any proactive measures that I could take to prevent this.