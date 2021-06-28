0

My wife is a medical resident. She regularly makes complex decisions that could kill someone while she is chronically sleep deprived. Obviously, this is dangerous, but it's a nationwide problem that I cannot control. I worry that my wife will be sued for medical malpractice. My wife's abuser employer supposedly provides insurance for this, but I don't have a lot of faith in that coverage. (They pay her below the local minimum wage, so I expect they also provide substandard insurance.)

Is there something that I can do to protect our jointly owned assets from being taken as the result of a lawsuit? My fear is that my wife will make a mistake as a result of only sleeping an average of 5 hours per night, get sued, and then we lose our house. My income is significantly higher than my wife's. Thus I worry that a lawsuit against her would end up taking assests (like our house) that are jointly owned, but which I am effectively entirely paying for. Thus I would like to know if there are any proactive measures that I could take to prevent this.

Improve this question
New contributor
Tired Spouse is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Tired Spouse is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.