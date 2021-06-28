This is a hypothetical question about how the market might react under these conditions.

Let's say we're Acme Works, a multi-million dollar company. Each year, for the past 20 years, our profit has been $100 million yearly. We're a publicly traded company.

Some of our business practices have been less than ethical. Perfectly legal, but not really ethical. We've had a change of heart, and now we're going to be stopping some of these practices. These practices have a direct influence on our revenue, and by ending these practices, our profit will drop roughly 90% (leaving us a profit of $10 million yearly).

How would this influence the perception of the company? How would the stock price change? Would there be more or less uncertainty with the company? How are the stockholders affected?